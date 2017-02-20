Circleville teen killed in accident with semi

A 16-year-old Jackson Heights student died after being hit by a semi at the intersection of 266th Road and U.S. Highway 75.

At approximately 3:31 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, a Kia Optima driven by Jackson Heights sophomore Afton Burdick, 16, of Circleville was heading westbound on 266th Road when she failed to yield to traffic on U.S. Highway 75 and was struck by a northbound Volvo semi driven by Michael Brey, 52, of Winnepeg, Manitoba.

Burdick, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Brey was taken to Holton Community Hospital with unknown injuries.

Funeral services for Burdick will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Afton is survived by her parents, Alan and Lori; and a sister, Bailey.