Coming off loss, Bluejays beat Red Hawks, 56-50

After suffering a loss earlier in the week the Sabetha High School Bluejays were looking to get back on the winning side of things last Friday, Feb. 17, when they traveled to Hiawatha to take on the 6-7 Red Hawks. It was an evenly matched contest, with the Jays taking a 13-point lead into the final frame. Hiawatha would battle back down the stretch but Sabetha would hold onto the lead and take the victory, 56-50.

The Bluejays opened the contest with a 7-0 run through the first five minutes and would double the Red Hawks offensive output in the first quarter. Kyle Grimm and Eric Renyer punished the Red Hawks in the paint and had 4 points each, while Keegan Cox and Christian Meyer swished triples from the outside.

“We shot the ball well,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “We were patient on the offensive end.”

Sabetha shot 66 percent from two-point range in the first quarter, and hit two of five of their three-pointers in the frame. At the end of the first, Sabetha led 14-7.

Hiawatha would battle back in the second quarter to reduce their guests lead to 4 points by the half with a balanced scoring attack. The Red Hawks outscored the Jays, 14-11, in the second quarter by forcing Sabetha to score from the outside. Meyer, Noah Garber and Brett Stallbaumer each buried a triple in the quarter to help keep their team in the hunt. Sabetha led 25-21 at the break.

“We adjusted well to their defenses, and we helped out well on Kunkel on our defensive end,” Burger said.

Joseph Kunkel is Hiawatha’s most prolific scorer who averages 15.5 points per game, and Sabetha held him to just 2 points in the first half.

Sabetha would take a 13-point advantage, 40-27, into the final quarter, but the Red Hawks would not go away quietly. The Jays would be limited to just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but went to the free throw line 22 times in the last eight minutes.

“We made enough free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory,” Burger said.

Sabetha was 14-22 from the stripe in the fourth quarter. Even with the late push, Hiawatha outscoring Sabetha, 23-16, the Bluejays would take the “W” in this one, 56-50.

Sabetha hosted the 12-2 Holton Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 21. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.