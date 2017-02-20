Contact your Senators and Congresswoman

19 Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

More details... •

20 Brown County Commission Meeting Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

More details...

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome. Description: More details...

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

More details...

Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting Sabetha Hospital Guild Meeting Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 1:00 pm

Call 785-284-1535 for more information. Description: More details...

NAMI Meeting NAMI Meeting Starts: 6:30 pm Ends: - 7:30 pm Location: Hiawatha Community Hospital, Utah Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

Call 785-742-3989 for more information. Description: More details...

Quilt Lovers Guild Quilt Lovers Guild Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: Seneca Library, Main Street, Seneca, KS, United States

More details... • • • • • • •

21 Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public. Description: More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details...

Brown County Rural Water District No. 1 Annual Meeting Brown County Rural Water District No. 1 Annual Meeting Starts: 2:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: 111 S Main St, Fairview, KS 66425, USA

More details...

SHS Show Choir Fundraising Meal SHS Show Choir Fundraising Meal Starts: 5:00 pm Ends: - 7:30 pm

More details... • • • •

22 Game Day Game Day Starts: 12:00 pm Ends: - 3:00 pm Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details...

Women's Bible Study Women's Bible Study Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 301 S 12th St, Sabetha, KS, United States

United Brethren in Christ Church Description: More details... • •

23 Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome. Description: More details...

Exercise Class Exercise Class Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

Free to the public. Description: More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Sabetha Nutrition Center, 1116 Main St, Sabetha, KS 66534, USA

More details...

Cancer Support Group Cancer Support Group Starts: 7:00 pm Ends: - 8:00 pm Location: 201 South 4th Street, Hiawatha, KS, United States

In Morrison Speech Clinic Description: More details... • • • •

24