Contact your Senators and Congresswoman
Dear Editor,
I would like to add an addition to the letter that I wrote last week about Obama signing into law by executive order that the UN should have complete control of America on gun control. People should contact Senator Roberts and Moran and Congresswomen Lynn Jenkins so they can vote on this law and put it on President Trump’s desk to be signed so no other president can repeal it and also have President Trump repeal all of the executive orders that Obama made as they never went through the legislators.
Jeanette Montgomery
Sabetha
