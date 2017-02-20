David Manning Sr.

Reverend David Manning Sr., 85, of Sabetha, formerly of Morrill, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at the Apostolic Christian Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Dave was born Oct. 11, 1931, to Peter and Marion (Edwards) Manning in Manistee, Mich. He was raised on the family farm south of Empire, Mich. In 1950, he graduated from Empire High School. That fall, he moved to Grand Rapids, Mich., where he was employed at the Grand Rapids Bedding Co. It was while he lived in Grand Rapids that he would meet the love of his life, Ruth Mary Visser. They were married on Sept. 18, 1953, and to this union, blessed with six children.

Dave held many jobs throughout his lifetime. While in Grand Rapids, he worked for General Motors, then the Grand Rapids Fire Department for three years. He then started D&R House Moving in 1961, becoming a full-time house mover. This job would later take him to Wabash, Ind.

He and his family would join and become active members of the College Corner First Brethren Church. It was there he felt the call from God to become a minister. After selling his moving business, he took over his first role as a pastor in Udell, Iowa, at the Udell First Brethren Church, and ministered there for four years. He then became pastor of Falls City First Brethren Church along with Morrill First Brethren Church in Morrill, for two years. Later he would become the full time minister in Morrill, a position he would take on for eight years. Dave spent 10 years at Friedensburg Bible Church in Avon, S.D., before retiring in 1996.

Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, and attended many sporting events and also his grandkids’ and great grandkids’ activities. He loved to go hunting, especially coon hunting with his sons, and also raising his bluetick coon hounds. He also enjoyed camping and spent several winters with Ruth camping at Alamo, Texas, where he served as a camp ground minister. Dave thanked God every morning for the new day he was given, and would pray for the opportunity to speak to someone of God’s great love. He would ask anyone he met, “How is your walk with God? Do you know Christ as your Savior?”

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Alfred and Rena Visser; one son, Thomas Manning; a great-grandson, Max; and his sisters, Joann and Marjorie.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Manning; children, David Jr. (Tina) Manning of Wichita, Karen (Les) Bronson of Unionville, Iowa, Timothy (Marilyn) Manning of Morrill, Daniel (Vicki) Manning of Humboldt, Neb., and Kathleen (Jeff) Manning of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; one daughter-in-law, Mary of Morrill; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at the Popkess Mortuary Chapel in Sabetha. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be made at the Morrill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Outstretched Arms Ministries and Gideon’s International, sent in care of Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.

The Sabetha Herald 2/22/2017