Dolores Mermis

Dolores Mermis, 80, of Russell, died on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.

Dolores was born on April 27, 1936, in Victoria, the daughter of Clemens and Catherine (Stang) Hammerschmidt. She grew up in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School in the class of 1954. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Elmer Mermis on Sept. 4, 1954, in Victoria. From this union, Elmer and Dolores were blessed with five children — Robert, Karen, Donna, Glenn and Mary.

Dolores worked for J.C. Penney as a catalog supervisor and worked as a custodian at Russell High School, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Boogaarts. She was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and was a member of the Russell Council of Catholic Women and TOPS. She enjoyed embroidering, fishing, reading, praying, polka dancing, playing card games, leading wedding marches, singing old German songs and attending the activities of her children and grandchildren. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and great grandchildren.

Surviving family include daughters, Karen (Dale) Ulrich of Sabetha, Donna (Jim) Vlcek of Russell, and Mary (Monte) Nuss of Russell; son, Glenn Mermis of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law, Carol Mermis of Salina; sister, Evelyn Henry; 15 grandchildren; and 33 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on Sept. 29, 2016; son, Robert Mermis; brother, Elmer Hammerschmidt; sisters, Mary Schmidt, Celestina Reidel, Albina Schmidt, Helen Bresaw and Hubertine Stecklein; daughter-in-law, Stacey Mermis; grandsons, Bryan Mermis and Timothy Mermis; and great grandson Gabriel Haverkamp.

The funeral mass celebration of Dolores’ life will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell. Burial will follow the funeral mass at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Walker. Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home of Sabetha, or Retired Religious of the Salina Diocese c/o St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.

The Sabetha Herald 2/22/2017