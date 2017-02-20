Four Jay grapplers are state bound

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad traveled to Alma on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, to compete in the 2017 Regional Wrestling Tournament.

The tournament hosted 22 teams from the northeast Kansas area, and the top four placers in each weight division would qualify for the 3-2-1A State Wrestling Tournament to be held in Hays on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Jays qualified four individual wrestlers for the prestigious state wrestling tournament next week and the team finished second in Regionals.

The Jays second place finish did not come as a surprise to Head Coach Ricky Creek.

“I really expected us to take second place,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “I had faith in these guys and every single wrestler here today contributed to the team’s total points. This was the toughest regional in the state, but these guys really stepped up.”

“I am very pleased and happy for these guys,” Creek said. “They have worked so hard this year, and our schedule of wrestling tough competition all season really paid off.”

The Jays qualified four wrestlers at the end of the competition.

Senior 126-pound Seth Harrell was the regional champion – the first of his career. Sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey, senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey, and sophomore 285-pound Elliot Strahm each finished the tournament in third place.

“It is an incredible feeling to be going to state!” B. Rokey said. “I finally got to finish a season without injury. I could not be more happy right now! I wanted this so badly.”

“It is a like a huge weight taken off my shoulders,” Strahm said. “I can’t tell you how good I feel right now.”

The tournament team title was captured by Marysville with 244 team points, while qualifying 10 wrestlers. The Jays captured second, with 116.5 points followed by Riley County with 101 and Rossville with 97 points.

“This team showed great leadership the past two days,” said Assistant Head Coach Kyle Allen. “Our hope as coaches is that every kid will come into this tournament and wrestle at a high level, and we did that this weekend. The kids just continued to improve every day and this second place finish is a testament to that. We now have some momentum heading into the state tournament.”

The four qualifiers will begin competition at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Hays. The two-day tournament will feature the top four qualifiers from each weight class from the four regional tournaments held across the state.

Regional Wrestling Sabetha Weight Class Name Opponent Team Win/Lose Score 106 Open 113 Open 120 Mitchell Groves DW W Fall Butler CG L Fall Jones BG L 8-1 126 Harrell Moore STM W Fall Madill ROSS W Fall Priddy SL W 8-3 OT Richard RC W 4-3 132 T. Meyer Octney PR L Fall Koening RC L Fall 138 Halls Lisk MV L 9-5 Enloe DW W Fall Brown STM L Fall 145 B. Brownlee Mascote CG W Fall Resler RIV L 6-0 Humburg MH W 6-2 Bradford SL L 3-2 152 K. Brownlee Smith ACCHS W Fall Carver ROSS W Fall Van Nest PL L 5-0 Juhl RIV L Fall 160 Oehm Hagerman HER L Fall Grame MV L Fall 170 T. Ukele Hastings RV W Fall Schneider HER L Fall Ohnmacht WAB W Fall Davoren ROSS L 6-4 182 C. Rokey Coffman HER W Fall Roberts MV W Fall Stryker MARY L Fall Macknight RIV W Fall Miller OSK W Fall 195 B. Rokey Dunn DW W Fall Brigg IMMAC W 8-2 Ackerman MARY L Fall McCoy RC W Fall Remer SL W Fall 220 P. Strahm Gilbert WAB W Fall Hanshaw ACCHS L Fall Kelley PL W Fall Brown BG W Fall Hinton HIA L 1-0 285 E. Strahm Reed RC L Fall Kelly MV W Fall Dick OSK W Fall Backhus HER W Fall Snesrud BG W Fall