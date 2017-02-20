breaking news New

Four Jay grapplers are state bound

The Sabetha High School Bluejay Wrestling squad will send four wrestlers to the State Tournament on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25, at Hays. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) seniors Brendan Rokey and Seth Harrell; BACK ROW (L-R) Head Coach Ricky Creek, sophomores Elliot Strahm and Cauy Rokey, and Assistant Head Coach Kyle Allen.

The Sabetha High School Bluejay wrestling squad traveled to Alma on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18, to compete in the 2017 Regional Wrestling Tournament.

The tournament hosted 22 teams from the northeast Kansas area, and the top four placers in each weight division would qualify for the 3-2-1A State Wrestling Tournament to be held in Hays on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Sabetha Bluejay Wrestling team holds their plaque after placing second at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament. Pictured are FRONT ROW (L-R) Corbin Halls, Payton Strahm, Brendan Rokey, Seth Harrell and manager Mahalie Allen; BACK ROW (L-R) Head Coach Ricky Creek, manager Karlie Spielman, Cauy Rokey, Kamden Brownlee, Braden Mitchell, Brandon Brownlee, Elliot Strahm, Walker Lowdermilk, Tanner Ukele and Assistant Head Coach Kyle Allen.

The Jays qualified four individual wrestlers for the prestigious state wrestling tournament next week and the team finished second in Regionals.

The Jays second place finish did not come as a surprise to Head Coach Ricky Creek.

“I really expected us to take second place,” said Head Coach Ricky Creek. “I had faith in these guys and every single wrestler here today contributed to the team’s total points. This was the toughest regional in the state, but these guys really stepped up.”

“I am very pleased and happy for these guys,” Creek said. “They have worked so hard this year, and our schedule of wrestling tough competition all season really paid off.”

The Jays qualified four wrestlers at the end of the competition.

Senior 126-pound Seth Harrell was the regional champion – the first of his career. Sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey, senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey, and sophomore 285-pound Elliot Strahm each finished the tournament in third place.

“It is an incredible feeling to be going to state!” B. Rokey said. “I finally got to finish a season without injury. I could not be more happy right now! I wanted this so badly.”

“It is a like a huge weight taken off my shoulders,” Strahm said. “I can’t tell you how good I feel right now.”

The tournament team title was captured by Marysville with 244 team points, while qualifying 10 wrestlers. The Jays captured second, with 116.5 points followed by Riley County with 101 and Rossville with 97 points.

“This team showed great leadership the past two days,” said Assistant Head Coach Kyle Allen. “Our hope as coaches is that every kid will come into this tournament and wrestle at a high level, and we did that this weekend. The kids just continued to improve every day and this second place finish is a testament to that. We now have some momentum heading into the state tournament.”

The four qualifiers will begin competition at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Hays. The two-day tournament will feature the top four qualifiers from each weight class from the four regional tournaments held across the state.

Regional Wrestling

Sabetha

Weight Class

Name

Opponent

Team

Win/Lose

Score

106

Open

113

Open

120

Mitchell

Groves

DW

W

Fall

Butler

CG

L

Fall

Jones

BG

L

8-1

126

Harrell

Moore

STM

W

Fall

Madill

ROSS

W

Fall

Priddy

SL

W

8-3 OT

Richard

RC

W

4-3

132

T. Meyer

Octney

PR

L

Fall

Koening

RC

L

Fall

138

Halls

Lisk

MV

L

9-5

Enloe

DW

W

Fall

Brown

STM

L

Fall

145

B. Brownlee

Mascote

CG

W

Fall

Resler

RIV

L

6-0

Humburg

MH

W

6-2

Bradford

SL

L

3-2

152

K. Brownlee

Smith

ACCHS

W

Fall

Carver

ROSS

W

Fall

Van Nest

PL

L

5-0

Juhl

RIV

L

Fall

160

Oehm

Hagerman

HER

L

Fall

Grame

MV

L

Fall

170

T. Ukele

Hastings

RV

W

Fall

Schneider

HER

L

Fall

Ohnmacht

WAB

W

Fall

Davoren

ROSS

L

6-4

182

C. Rokey

Coffman

HER

W

Fall

Roberts

MV

W

Fall

Stryker

MARY

L

Fall

Macknight

RIV

W

Fall

Miller

OSK

W

Fall

195

B. Rokey

Dunn

DW

W

Fall

Brigg

IMMAC

W

8-2

Ackerman

MARY

L

Fall

McCoy

RC

W

Fall

Remer

SL

W

Fall

220

P. Strahm

Gilbert

WAB

W

Fall

Hanshaw

ACCHS

L

Fall

Kelley

PL

W

Fall

Brown

BG

W

Fall

Hinton

HIA

L

1-0

285

E. Strahm

Reed

RC

L

Fall

Kelly

MV

W

Fall

Dick

OSK

W

Fall

Backhus

HER

W

Fall

Snesrud

BG

W

Fall
Sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey – who placed third at Regionals – controls Jacob Macknight of Riverside in the first period of their bout on Saturday, February 18, during the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey attempts to turn Trystin McCoy of Riley County to his back during this bout – which determined who would make the trip to the State Tournament – on Saturday, February 18, during the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Sophomore 285-pound Elliot Strahm – who finished third at the Regional Tournament – fights for hand control against Nate Backhus of Herington during their bout on Saturday, February 18, at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Sophomore 285-pound Elliot Strahm applies a bear hug to Kellor Snesrud of Burlingame during the match for third place in which Strahm prevailed on Saturday, February 18, at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Senior 126-pound Regional Champion Seth Harrell maintains arm control during the third period of the championship bout against Luke Richard of Riley County on Saturday; February 18, at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Sophomore 182-pound Cauy Rokey controls Holden Koffman of Herrington during Rokey’s first bout of the tournament on Friday, February 17, during the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Senior 195-pound Brendan Rokey – who finished third at the tournament – turns Gabe Dunn of Doniphan West to his back during Rokey’s first bout of the tournament on Friday, February 17, at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.
Senior 126-pound Seth Harrell sizes up Jordan Priddy of Silver Lake during the first period of the championship semi-final bout held on Friday, February 17, at the 3-2-1A Regional Tournament.

Tim Kellenberger116 Posts

Tim Kellenberger serves as Owner, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief for The Sabetha Herald since 2004. He specializes in sports reporting and column writing, as well as sports photography. Tim is a Grace University graduate with a dual degree in agricultural economics and human resource management. He lives in rural Sabetha with his wife and has four grown children and two grandchildren.

0 Comments

What Are Your Thoughts?

Login

Welcome! Login in to your account

Remember me Lost your password?

Lost Password