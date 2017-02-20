Harrell captures regional championship

The 2017 Regional Wrestling Tournament held at Wabaunsee on Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18 featured four out of the top five 126 pound wrestlers ranked in the 3-2-1A rankings.

Sabetha High School’s Seth Harrell had been ranked the fifth best 126-pound wrestler for the better part of the year.

“I really feel I was overlooked all year and under appreciated [by the ranking committee],” Harrell said. “I got a good seating at the tournament, and I really wanted to take first place to prove everybody wrong.”

Harrell was the number two seed in this year’s regional tournament. Besides Harrell, the tournament featured the number one ranked wrestler Luke Richard of Riley County, the 2016 106-pound state champion; the second ranked wrestler Colton Steele of Council Grove, a two-time state placer; and Jordan Priddy of Silver Lake, the fourth ranked wrestler, a two-time state placer.

“I was feeling a little pressure with all of these top ranked wrestlers here, but I did not want to let anyone down,” Harrell said.

Harrell came into the tournament with a 30-2 record. In Harrell’s second match of the tournament, he met Priddy, who had a 27-6 record. The match went into overtime with Harrell winning 8-3.

“That was a big win for me,” Harrell said. “It was good for me to have to go deep into a match to see what I have left in the tank.”

In the championship match, Harrell met Richard who had a 34-5 record and had beaten Harrell earlier in the year by a 4-3 margin.

“I was well prepared for the match because of the match with [Jordan] Priddy yesterday,” Harrell said. “It really gave me an edge in the match. I really wanted another shot at Richard after he beat me earlier in the year.”

Harrell defeated Richard 4-3 in the championship match to claim his first regional title.

“This is my first regional championship!” Harrell said. “Now I just have to get ready to go next week. I want that state title, and this gives me a good idea what I need to work on to get it.”