Lady Jays drop loss to Red Hawks

The Sabetha High School Lady Jays traveled to Hiawatha on Friday, Feb. 17, for the final regular season match-up between two Big Seven rivals. The Lady Jays came out on top in the first meeting between the two, but the Red Hawks built a moderate lead at the half and held on for the victory in this one, 31-25.

Grace Kuenzi and Ellie Meyer helped build a small lead for Sabetha through the first five minutes of the game, each finding a bucket in the paint. But Hiawatha battled back to score seven unanswered and led at the end of the first quarter, 10-6.

The second period was dominated by defense – Hiawatha in man and Sabetha in a zone – with both teams being held to single-digit scoring. Lauren Huber completed the old-fashioned three-point play with a bucket and a free throw early in the second quarter. But the Red Hawks would outscore their guests and led 17-10 at the intermission.

“Offensively we thought our kids worked for and got good shots,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee.

Unfortunately for the Lady Jays, the shots were not falling and they fell behind at the half.

“We were proud of our efforts when we fought back in the second half,” McAfee said.

Sabetha chipped away at the deficit led by Kuenzi’s and Huber’s 4 points, in an effort that led to the Jays outscoring their hosts 10-6 in the third quarter. They trailed by 3 points, 23-20, headed into the final quarter.

Kinley Schuette hit a triple to tie the game in the opening minute of play in the final frame, but Hiawatha’s Sydney Campbell connected on her fourth triple of the night to steal the lead back. Kuenzi had a lay-in to pull her team within a point, 26-25. But at that point, the Red Hawks played a stall offense in an attempt to kill the clock.

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game, but they made a few more plays in the fourth quarter than we did,” McAfee said.

The remainder of the game would be decided from the free throw line and Hiawatha held onto the lead to take the win 31-25.

“We played great defense for four complete quarters tonight,” McAfee said.

With the loss, the Lady Jays fell to 7-7 in the Big Seven and will turn their sights on a home stand against Holton on Tuesday, Feb. 21.