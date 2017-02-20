Workshop to discuss conservation plantings

Submitted by Kerry Wedel

Conservation plantings (e.g. riparian forest buffers, grass filter strips, streambank revegetation, prairie and wetland restoration, agroforestry, cover crops) can provide multiple benefits for agricultural producers.

A producer workshop will be held on Monday, March 6, in Brown County to provide information on the uses and benefits of conservation plantings and programs to assist producers. The workshop will feature presentations by resource professionals and producers on multiple practices and projects. An afternoon field trip will provide an opportunity to observe installed practices.

There is no charge for the workshop, which will be held at the Bingo Hall, Golden Eagle Casino (West Entrance), 1121 Goldfinch Road west of Horton. Lunch will be provided if reservations are received by noon on Monday, Feb. 27. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with presentations beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information and to make reservations, call 785-284-3422 or email watershed@delawarewraps.com. The workshop is sponsored by the Delaware River Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS) Program.