Kindest Citizen Essay: Emily Otto

By Sophie Shafer

A Marvelous Sabetha Citizen

Emily Otto is a marvelous citizen. She is amazing to me because she cares about me. Emily cares about her family, and the community of Sabetha. She helps Lillie plant a garden, and they share crops with their neighbors. She even goes to Sabetha games to support the Sabetha Bluejays.

Characteristics of Emily Otto

My favorite Sabetha citizen has lots of fabulous characteristics. If I were to choose the most courageous woman in Sabetha, it would be Emily. Emily was going to do the “Bike Across Kansas,” until she found out she would be having another baby girl! She isn’t only courageous, but very healthy and strong. She has three children, and all of them are going to grow up to be very healthy like her. In these ways, Emily has amazing characteristics.

Playdates

Emily lets me go to her house to play with her girls. We play with their baby dolls and remote control cars. After about two hours, she lets us have a snack. Since she cares about her girls and I, we eat healthy strawberries! After we are finished eating our scrumptious strawberries, she asks us if we would like to play a board game. When my parents’ car pulls up, I become very disappointed because I no longer have the precious time to play with them! Time goes by too fast when you’re having lots of fun!

Church

On Sundays, Emily does a fabulous job keeping her little ones quiet during services. Sometimes when they cry I want to go and help! Emily handles them very well, and doesn’t need my help after all! What a good-hearted mom! After services, I entertain her two oldest daughters, while Emily talks to others and takes care of Annie. We always play “Ring Around the Rosie;” sometimes Ellie falls too soon! When Ellie loses her balance, Emily comes to the rescue! She picks up Ellie gives her a hug and a kiss (as requested by Ellie) then sets her back on the ground and Ellie is back on her feet again! When it’s time go, I walk Lillie to their car. I hug all the girls, and tell Emily and Caleb bye. Then, I rush to my own vehicle.

Conclusion

Four paragraphs aren’t enough to describe how inspiring Emily is to me! She has so many amazing characteristics! (More than I can count!) Emily’s family is a great addition to our community, it is too hard to put into words; I tried my best! Every day I see her, my insides become so joyful and bubbly! I realize Emily Otto isn’t the only marvelous Sabetha citizen, yet she is one of the best!

Thank you, Emily!