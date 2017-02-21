Kindest Citizen Essay: Jann Drahota

Sabetha Elementary School first-grade student Mallorie Schultejans wins the kindergarten-first grade drawing division of the Kindness Essay Contest. Mallorie nominated Jann Drahota. Pictured are (L-R) Mallorie’s parents, Tim and Michaela, Mallorie and Jann Drahota.
Sabetha Elementary first-grade student Mallorie Schultejans nominates nurse Jann Drahota for the Kindest Citizen Essay Contest. Schultejans won the drawing division of the contest. Schultejans described Drahota with the sentence, “She helps people when they’re hurt.”
