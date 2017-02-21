breaking news New

Kindest Citizen Essay: Leon Mosteller

Trinity Meyer wins the second-grade division of the Sabetha Elementary School Kindness Essay Contest. She nominated Leon Mosteller. Pictured are (L-R) Leon Mosteller, Trinity and her parents, Jenny and Dominic.

By Trinity Meyer

I think Leon [Mosteller] is the kindest Sabetha Citizen because he takes me to school five days a week. Also he takes me home after school. He’s nice to me on the bus. When I get off the bus he says, “Have a good day.”

When I get on the bus, in the morning, he says, “good morning.” Do you think Leon is pretty nice? I think he is the BEST bus driver in the world. Do you? He takes me home. He keeps me safe. If I could pick any bus driver it would be him. He gets up early in the morning to take us to school. He is also nice because at Christmas he gives us candy. These are some reasons I think Leon is the Best bus driver.

