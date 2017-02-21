Kindest Citizen Essay: Leon Mosteller

By Trinity Meyer

I think Leon [Mosteller] is the kindest Sabetha Citizen because he takes me to school five days a week. Also he takes me home after school. He’s nice to me on the bus. When I get off the bus he says, “Have a good day.”

When I get on the bus, in the morning, he says, “good morning.” Do you think Leon is pretty nice? I think he is the BEST bus driver in the world. Do you? He takes me home. He keeps me safe. If I could pick any bus driver it would be him. He gets up early in the morning to take us to school. He is also nice because at Christmas he gives us candy. These are some reasons I think Leon is the Best bus driver.