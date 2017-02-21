Kindest Citizen Essay: Marge Edelman

Sutton Davis wins the kindergarten division of the Sabetha Elementary School Kindness Essay Contest. Sutton nominated Marge Edelman. He is pictured with his mom, Whitney Davis, left, and Marge Edelman, right. Not pictured is Sutton’s dad, Andrew Davis.
Kindergarten student Sutton Davis nominates Marge Edelman as the Kindest Sabetha citizen for the Sabetha Elementary School essay contest. Davis drew Edelman giving him a hug. He described Marge Edelman as his kindest citizen with the statement, “Marge makes feel better when I am sad by giving me a hug.”
