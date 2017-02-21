Kindness in full bloom

Kindness was in full bloom during the week of Feb. 13 through Feb. 17, as students and staff at Sabetha Elementary School participated in “The Great Kindness Challenge,” which is an implementation of a program presented by Kids for Peace – a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Students were challenged to perform kind deeds on their “Kindness Challenge” checklists and put heart blooms on a large paper “Kindness Tree” in the hallway.

Spirit days helped promote kindness throughout the week — Crazy for Kindness (crazy hair and crazy socks), Kindness is in the Heart (Wear Red for Valentine’s Day), Be Twice as Kind (dress like a twin), Tied Together With Kindness (wear a tie), and Kindness is the Bluejay Way (wear Bluejay gear). Staff and students alike dressed up for the spirit days, promoting the fun-filled week.

A door decorating contest also took place. Those winners were Jessica Ploeger (home room division) and Sarah Hasenkamp (support services division).

Essay Contest

Family friends, teachers, businesspeople and nurses are just a few of the many people who were recognized by SES students as “kindest citizens.”

Students were asked to consider people they knew who display kindness in their community and write an essay detailing that person and his/her kindness. There also was a separate division for kindergarten and first-grade students to submit a drawing of someone who displays kindness.

The winners and their nominees were recognized with an all-school assembly Friday, Feb. 17.

Winners of the Kindest Citizen Essay Contest were: Fifth grade, Kalvin Evans (son of Todd and Briana Evans), nominated Carol Spangler; fourth grade, Sophie Shafer (daughter of Steve and Julie Shafer), nominated Emily Otto; third grade, Crayton Lanter (son of Ryan and Jeni Lanter), nominated Bill Wilhelm; second grade, Trinity Meyer (daughter of Dominic and Jenny Meyer), nominated Leon Mosteller; first grade, RaeLynn Lanter (daughter of Ryan and Jeni Lanter), nominated Nellie Brockhoff; kindergarten, Sutton Davis (son of Andrew and Whitney Davis), nominated Marge Edelman; and kindergarten-first grade drawing, Mallorie Schultejans (daughter of Tim and Michaela Schultejans), nominated Jann Drahota.

Nominees feel special

Marge Edelman, nominated by Sutton Davis, said she felt “pretty special” to be nominated.

“It’s really special to think anyone would think about a hug that way,” Edelman said.

Davis nominated her because he said she makes him feel better when he is sad by giving him a hug.

Edelman and Davis met when she helped in his preschool classroom.

“He is a special kid, a real sweetheart,” Edelman said. “We just continue to hug each other whenever we see each other!”

Besides giving hugs, Edelman shows kindness to others by “just being a friend” and smiling and being there for others.

Carol Spangler, nominated by Kalvin Evans, appreciates Evans’ thoughtfulness in nominating her.

“I appreciate the kindness shared by Kalvin,” she said.

Spangler begins each day with a thought that can be found at gratefulness.org, “Small, grateful acts every day can uplift us, make a difference for others, and help change the world.”

Emily Otto, nominated by Sophie Shafer, said she was shocked to be nominated as a kindest citizen.

“It’s really hard to put into words [how it made me feel],” Otto said.

Otto says she tries to demonstrate kindness by smiling and saying hi to strangers and enjoys sending cards in the mail. Otto has known Shafer for about five years.

Jann Drahota was surprised to be nominated as a kind citizen.

“Honestly, I was surprised when Mallorie nominated me,” Drahota said. “Her classroom is across the hall from the nurse’s office and I think she has observed that I take care of many children. I believe Mallorie has identified taking care of people as an act of kindness. Also, I smile easily, which is a very simple way to be kind.”

See Kindest Citizen Essays and photos below.