Ohlsen family offers thanks

Thank you!

My family and I would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who helped make the Baileyville Benefit a success.

* Baileyville Benefit Committee for all their hard work and time they put into the benefit all year long.

* Donors for the selfless donations of monetary donations and ones that were provided for the concessions, silent auction, and auction.

* Volunteers for their time and efforts during the benefit making it fun and go smoothly.

* Community for all their support during the benefit, but also from the beginning when we discovered the tumor.

Thank you for the prayers, meals, cards, gift certificates, and monetary donations. We are truly blessed to live in a community that is so generous and compassionate.

Robert, Bethany, Nick and Theo Ohlsen