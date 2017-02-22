A weekend of kindness

The last issue of The Sabetha Herald featured many letters from people recognizing others that they come into contact with who have exhibited kindness. It has been really neat to read those letters.

After reading about the terrible behavior exhibited by certain individuals over the election results, reading those letters has been extremely refreshing. I am just very thankful to live in an area such as this.

This was even more apparent to me after last weekend. I attended the regional wrestling tournament held in Alma, in which our wrestling squad participated. Now if you don’t know anything about wrestling, I will tell you that if you do not finish in the top four of your weight class at the regional, your season is over.

Four months of grueling hard work can end in the blink of an eye. For those who don’t qualify for the state tournament, this is a very trying and emotional time. I watched a young man from a school that had his season come to a close break down emotionally on the mat. He headed for his corner of the mat to be comforted by his coach. His coach just walked away from him without a word! I came unglued! I could not believe what I just witnessed. I pointed it out to my wife, and she had seen the same scene.

Sabetha had several young men find their season come to a close. As they came off the mat, our two coaches — Ricky Creek and Kyle Allen — met them at the edge of the mat. They put their arms around them and gave them the attention they needed and deserved. They left them with something positive to dwell on. Actually, this has been going on all season. Our two coaches have been a very positive and uplifting influence in the lives of these young men. I have had the privilege of working closely with them during the season, and it has been very uplifting for me as well.

With this being said, I would like to thank and recognize Ricky Creek and Kyle Allen for all of their hard work and dedication to the young men of this year’s wrestling squad. It has not gone unnoticed! Your impact and influence on these young men will last a lifetime. Thanks, guys!