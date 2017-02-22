Memories 12.22.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, February 19, 1892

Yes, my son, the paper bills all have to be paid in cash, and so do the printers. When you let your paper run behind you are depriving the newspaper man of what justly belongs to him, and making his life a burden. If I could possibly avoid it I would not do it, my son. – Bob Burdette

A man named Rose sued the city of Atchison eight years ago for damages for injuries from falling through a side walk. A few months ago he got a verdict for $2,500. Strange to say as soon as he heard the money was paid, he gave himself up to the sheriff, saying he committed perjury, on the trial, and his conscience forbids his taking the money. He is believed to be insane.

We understand that Mr. Dunlap has lost during the last ten days, two valuable horses. The cause is a disease corresponding to the grip in the human being, and so far seems beyond the skill of the doctors.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, February 22, 1917

The same weeks the Fairs came from Illinois to Sabetha the Lyon family arrived. Fred Lyon several years later married Lillie Fair and with Mr. Fair farms the beautiful Fair farm. Mrs. Leroy Metz, of Falls City, Miss Bess Lyon and Drex and Max Lyon are the grandchildren. Another daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fair, Goldia, died shortly after their arrival in Sabetha.

A banquet was given for the S. S. graduates on the honor roll of the Congregational church Friday night in the church parlor. There were 57 honor graduates. The supper included meat loaf, scalloped potatoes, cakes, salads, pies and good things of all sort. Mr. Beaver was the toastmaster.

The work a girl will do to put over a “surprise” will surpass all efforts that would bore her to death under ordinary circumstances. Miss Helen Smith got up a surprise party for her mother, in honor of her birthday, Wednesday. Mrs. Smith and her mother, Mrs. Lahr, are on a party telephone line and Miss Smith could use the telephone of neither to bid the guests to the party. So she told her mother she was going to help her grandmother do her washing. She was gone before her mother recovered from the shock of the announcement. But when the young lady arrived at her grandmothers that righteous woman put her to work at actual washing so that she would not have told a fib to her trusting mother. After the washing Miss Smith was obliged to crawl under the barbed wire fence and cross the pasture to avoid being seen by her mother while she crept to a distant neighbor’s to use a singular instead of a plural phone.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 25, 1942

The salvage committee of the Sabetha Council For Civilian Defense has made new arrangements for the gathering of waste paper for the Salvation Army in Sabetha. The committee, which is composed of W. R. Popkess, chairman, Roy Hennigh and L. E. Skinner, is now in charge of the waste paper operations of the Salvation Army in Sabetha. The Salvation Army truck will continue to make regular trips to Sabetha, but the plan of making calls in the country has been given up due to the necessity for conserving on tires and the bad road conditions of the winter and spring.

Leroy VanDalsem, who has been assistant manager of the Nemaha Co-operative Creamery at Sabetha for some time, has accepted the post of manager of the Washington County Co-operative Creamery at Linn, Kansas. He will take his new position March 1.

One of the important reasons The Herald is trying to keep addresses of soldiers up to date and before the public is to encourage the writing of letters to men in the armed forces. Col. Charles H. Browne, Commanding Officer of the First Kansas State Guard Regiment, writes a tall column on the front page of his Horton Headlight urging that letters from home be kept constantly going to soldiers and sailors.

The annual World Day of Prayer service for Sabetha was held at the Church of Brethren on east Main St. on Friday at 2:30 P. M. The program booklets this year were prepared by a committee of three women now living in the United States, their chairman a former teacher in Ginling college, China, now a professor in a Biblical Seminary, the wife of a German pastor, imprisoned in a concentration camp abroad, her husband in another camp, both now doing pastoral work in the U.S.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, February 21, 1967

A two inch snow here early Saturday morning was blamed for a rash of accidents in this area. There were no serious injuries in any of the mishaps reported, however. Perhaps the most potentially dangerous occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning four miles south of town on U.S. 75 when a transport truck loaded with propane gas was unable to climb the steep hill north of the junction and slipped backward into the ditch.

Don Montgomery was re-elected for a second year a president of the Sabetha Golf Club at the annual meeting held last week. Bill Porter was chosen to serve as vice president of the organization and Bob Benson was re-appointed secretary-treasurer.

Competition was assured for each position on the Sabetha Unified District 441 Board of Education positions up for election this spring with the filing of two additional candidates this week Tommy Gold of Goff filed his petition to be a candidate for the southern rural district on Friday. He will oppose Raymond Dobbins, also from the Goff area who had filed earlier for the post.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 19, 1992

Sheri Rumbaugh, a Peru State College junior, was recently named to the 1992 All-USA College Academic Team by the newspaper “USA Today.” Sheri was named to the “USA Today” second team, the only student from a Nebraska college or university to earn a spot on the 60-student first, second or third-team rosters. The rosters are filled with students from Dartmouth Harvard, Brown, Rutgers and many other large, prestigious universities from coast to coast. Over 1,200 students were nominated by their colleges.

Changes have been made at the Mu Psi sorority recycling center, and club members are asking for the public’s cooperation in helping implement those changes. Some of the changes have been made because of a different company that will be picking up the recyclables. The Can Man has guaranteed he will stop at the site the first Saturday of every month. That schedule will allow sorority members to have enough storage room at the center.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 21, 2007

Nemaha County Farm Bureau honored Westin Eugene Niehues as this year’s Kansas Day Baby. Westin Eugene was born to Jarrod and Kim Niehues of Sabetha on Kansas Day, Monday, Jan. 29, 2007, at 6:51 a.m. Westin was presented with two large bundles of Kansas food products and clothing from Donna Nordhus, Nemaha County Farm Bureau Women’s Chairman. This has become an annual event sponsored by the County Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

Monday morning, Feb. 19, USD 441 Sabetha/Wetmore introduced the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program. In separate sessions for elementary and middle school levels the Bullying Prevention Team explained to students, teachers and staff what the program is about — no bullying in our schools. The program focuses on students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Sabetha Community Food Pantry has been moved to 808 Main Street, the former location of the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce office. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.