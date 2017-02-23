Ancestor Trail: Part XXIV, Soldiers who served from, and/or later settled in, Brown County

P

J. S. Potter, served with CO. E of the 14th IL., buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.

Sgt. William H. Potter, a resident of Horton, served with CO. K of the 33rd IL.

1st Sgt. E. L. Pound, a resident of either Irving or Claytonville Twp., served with CO. A of the Brown CO. Battalion.

Capt. James M. Powell, a resident of Powhattan, served with CO. F of the 9th KS.

John J. Powell, served with CO. K of the 2nd IA.

J. W. Powell, served with CO. H of the 36th IA.

Sgt. Y. J. Powell, a resident of Robinson, while serving with CO. K of the 21st IA he was wounded in the right leg.

Pvt. Jay N. Powers, a resident of Netawaka, while serving in CO. C of 29th WI. he lost a foot.

Sgt. David Pray, a resident of Hiawatha served with the 15th MA. Battery.

Pvt. T. H. Price, a resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. L in PA.

Thomas Price, a resident of Washington Twp. served with CO. E of the 12th KS.

S. U. Probasco, served from Sept. 1862 to March 1863 with CO. H of the 13th KS., discharged for disability in March 1863.

James W. Proctor, a resident of Mission Twp. served with CO. H of the 13th KS.

Corp. John W. Proctor, a resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. H of the 13th KS.

Pvt. Washington J. Proctor, served with CO. C of the Brown CO. Battalion.

Pvt. William Proctor, a resident of either Irving or Claytonville Twp., served with CO. C of the Brown CO. Battalion.

Pvt. William Proffit, served with CO. C of the Brown CO. Battalion.

William Profrock, buried at Hiawatha Cemetery.

Pvt. Joseph P. Purrod, a resident of Horton served with the 14th KS.

James K. Pusher, a resident of Walnut Twp. served with CO. B of the 153rd IN.

Pvt. Charles V. Pyle, a resident of Hiawatha, served with CO. E of the 12th IN.

Pvt. W. G. Pyle, a resident of Horton, while serving with CO. D of the 33rd IL., he suffered from sun stroke between Vicksburg and Big Black River.

Q

Pvt. Stephen Quaif, a resident of Robinson, enlisted Sept. 1862 serving as a musician with CO. H in the 13th KS.

Jonathan Quick, a resident of Robinson Twp., enlisted Nov. 1863 serving with CO. K of the 14th KS.

Morris A. Quigley, a resident of Robinson, enlisted Aug. 1863 serving with CO. H of the 14th KS.

Pvt. J. W. Quillan, a resident of Hiawatha, wounded while serving with CO. C of the 9th IL.

R

A. Rabar, a resident of Mission Twp., served with CO. G in MO.

William A. Radar, a resident of Robinson Twp., enlisted Oct. 1863 serving for 2 years with CO. K of the 14th LS.

Pvt. William Radford, a resident of Hiawatha, served with 3rd IA.

1st Lt. James H. Rains, a resident of Hamlin, served with CO. A of the 64th IL.

Pvt. Frederick Rake, a resident of Leona, KS., served with CO. I of the 44th MO.

J. A. Ralph, a resident of Robinson Twp., served with CO. G of the 18th IA.

Pvt. B. F. Rasey, a resident of Baker, served with CO. K of 1st WI.

Austin Rawlings, a resident of Hamlin, never wounded while serving 3 years where he was involved in 14 engagements with the enemy; lost two bothers in the war.

Corp. Charles Rayfield, a resident of Horton, while serving in CO. B of 7th OH. He lost left eye at the Battle of Franklin.

R. I. Rea, a resident of Hiawatha, enlisted July 1865 serving with 13th KS.

1st LT. Jacob Reasoner, a resident of Reserve, served with 36th OH.

Pvt. James Reed, a resident of Hamlin, was wounded while serving with CO. I of the 29th OH.

Pvt. Robert T. Reevers, a resident of Hamlin, served from Jan. 1864 to Sept. 1864 with CO. C of the 7th KS.

Pvt. John T. Reeves, a resident of Hamlin, enlisted Sept. 1861 serving with CO. C of the 7th KS.

John Rehm, a resident of Hamlin Twp., served in CO. D of the 106th OH.

Pvt. Charles Reibsohman, left the state during the Feb. 1865 draft but did serve in CO. B of the Brown CO. Battalion.

