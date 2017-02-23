Club News: Reavis-Ashley DAR

Submitted by Ann Smith

Reavis-Ashley chapter DAR met at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, for a luncheon at Shirley’s Bern Cafe in Bern.

The program that preceded lunch was presented by Anna, Nathan and Jonathan Knapp. They gave speeches that they have or will enter into American Legion or VFW essay/speech contest.

Members present were Regent Leota Uhri, Sue Rottman, Bev Droge, Anne Moser, and the hostess committee Catherine Knapp, Joan Freeborn and Lola Droge. Guests were Haven, Stephen, David, Anna, Nathan and Jonathan Knapp. Tables were decorated in a patriotic theme.

Following lunch, Uhri opened the meeting with the Chapter meeting opening. The Pledge of Allegiance and American’s Creed were recited.

President General’s message was read by Freeborn. Indian minutes were given by Droge telling of SW Indian relation to corn. National Defense was read by Moser. From National Defender article about 2017 being the 100 year anniversary of U.S. entry into World War I. Flag minutes presented by Rottman was an article about a WWI American infantryman’s experience.

Minutes were read by Freeborn in the absence of secretary. Treasurer’s report was given by Rottman in the absence of treasurer.

Uhri, Rottman and Moser will be attending State Conference March 23 through March 25. Junior Bazaar items are needed. Uhri and Rottman displayed centerpieces they have made to take to conference.

The next meeting will be an 11 a.m. lunch on Friday, March 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Falls City, Neb.

The April meeting will be April 7 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Falls City, Neb., for the essay tea honoring students who are winners in our essay contest.

The May meeting will be Friday, May 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Falls City, Neb. Hostess committee will be Uhri, Rottman and Joy Robison.