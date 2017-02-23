Elliott-Dornes

Jeff and Cindy Elliott of Garden City and Dan and Mary Dornes of Sabetha are pleased to announce the engagement of their children, Katie Elliott and Brad Dornes.

Katie is a 2010 graduate of Kansas State University. Brad is a 2004 graduate of Sabetha High School and a 2009 graduate of Kansas State University. They are both employed at CivicPlus and currently reside in Manhattan.

Katie and Brad are planning a destination wedding in November 2017.

The Sabetha Herald 3/1/2017