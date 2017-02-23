Local Girl Scouts learn about gemology

Submitted by Joy Wilcock, Troop 7200 leader

Girl Scout Troop 7200 took advantage of the President’s Day holiday and traveled to Topeka to fulfill Kelcie Swogger’s interest challenge and learn about gemology.

The troop went to Diamonds by Design and talked to Angela Bickell, a certified gemologist. Bickell discussed what it takes to become a gemologist and the career paths one could take with that degree, including buying, selling and appraisal.

She talked to the girls about the 4 “Cs” to grading diamonds including cut, clarity, caret and color. She showed the girls how to find imperfections with a microscope and even allowed the girls to try for themselves. She also talked about other gems and how to test for what a stone is and how to tell if it is real or not.

This is the third interest challenge completed by the troop. At the beginning of the year, each troop member picked something they wanted to learn more about, and the leaders are challenged to plan an outing to fulfill the girl’s interest.