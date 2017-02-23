Nemaha County Sheriff 2.22.17

ARRESTS

Curtis Simon, 37, of Horton was arrested by the Sabetha PD on Feb. 16, on a failure to appear warrant. He was released on Feb. 17 on a $250 recognizance bond. His next court date is at 4 p.m. March 16.

Jamira Harness, 32, of Wichita was arrested by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 on Nemaha County failure to appear warrants. She remains in custody.

Joshua Scott, 36, of Seneca was released on a recognizance bond on Feb. 17, with a next court date at 10 a.m. March 3.

Dennis Smith, 43, of Axtell was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on Feb. 17 on a worthless check warrant. He was released by the court on the same day.

Leroy Winkler, 80, of Seneca was arrested by the Seneca PD on Feb. 18, on charges of domestic battery. He bonded on the same day with a $500 cash bond and a next court date at 9 a.m. March 15.

Ethan Dedic, 19, of Auburn, Neb., was arrested by the Seneca Police Department (PD) on Feb. 19, on charges of driving without a valid driver’s license. He bonded out on the same day with a $250 cash bond and a next court date at 9 a.m. March 15.

Brandy Scott, 24, of Beattie was arrested by the Seneca PD on a failure to appear warrant. She bonded out on the same day with a $1,000 cash bond and a next court date at 9:30 a.m. March 16.

Rochelle Watson, 36, of Hiawatha was arrested by the Sabetha PD on Feb. 19 on charges of disorderly conduct and a Hiawatha PD warrant for contempt of court. She bonded out on the same day with $600 cash warrant and a next court date at 4 p.m. March 16.

ACCIDENTS

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, Shane W. Roland, 29, of Centralia was traveling westbound on 184th Road 0.7 mile west of T Road when he lost control of his vehicle and slid off the left side of the roadway into a concrete bridge rail and fence. He was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup and pulling a trailer. He was transported to the Sabetha Community Hospital by EMS. More than $1,000 damage was estimated.

At 7:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, Riley E. Herrmann, 17, of Sabetha was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75 just south of 200th road when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang. More than $1,000 damage was estimated.

At 6:53 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, Craig F. Morton, 37, of Frankfort was traveling eastbound on Kansas Highway 9 approximately 1/2 mile west of Kansas Highway 63 when he struck a deer. He was driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler. More than $1,000 damage is estimated.