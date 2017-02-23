Positive intent

When you walk into a school, you can feel the energy. In USD No. 113 buildings, I hope this is positive energy! We strive to establish positive learning climates in our buildings. I know that when I served as a high school principal, creating and maintaining a positive atmosphere was always a goal and a source of pride.

With the new Kansas accreditation model, having a positive learning climate will become an even greater focus. As we work toward this goal, we will search for different supportive strategies

One strategy that we can implement in working with others is that of positive intent. This is more of a mindset than it is an action, and it is definitely not isolated to schools.

Assuming positive intent means that you interact with others with the belief that they have good intentions. This does not necessarily come naturally. Author and businessman, Steven Covey observed, that a challenge people face in maintaining positivity about others is that, “We judge ourselves by our intentions and others by their behavior.”

Working within education for many years, it has been extremely important to maintain an attitude of positive intent. Educators are continually working with people. We work with students, fellow educators, parents, politicians, etc. As we go about doing our work, there is going to be conflict. How we handle conflict is representative of our character. In order to understand others’ perceptions, it is important to listen with an open mind.

Fortune magazine attributes the following to Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo:

“My father was an absolutely wonderful human being. From him, I learned to always assume positive intent. Whatever anybody says or does, assume positive intent. You will be amazed at how your whole approach to a person or problem becomes very different. When you assume negative intent, you’re angry. If you take away that anger and assume positive intent, you will be amazed. Your emotional quotient goes up because you are no longer almost random in your response. You don’t get defensive. You don’t scream. You are trying to understand and listen because at your basic core you are saying, ‘Maybe they are saying something to me that I’m not hearing.’ So ‘assume positive intent’ has been a huge piece of advice for me.”

With the new accreditation model, learning climate will increasingly be a focus. As we work with others, especially as we are faced with change, it is important to perceive others as having positive intent. We will continue to face our struggles, and as we work on being the best we can be, it is vital to make a conscious effort to consider the positive intentions of others.