Brown County Genealogical Society

Submitted by Marla Hathhorn Secretary

The Feb. 16 Brown County Genealogical Society meeting was opened by President Charles Carr, with 23 members and guests present.

Secretary Marla Hathhorn presented the January minutes. Treasurer Gail Coker-Carr read the January Treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved as read.

The Society will host an auction luncheon on Feb. 18 at the Hiawatha Fisher Center.

The Society will also host a luncheon at the Robinson Melodrama on the evening of March 10. Donations, supplies and volunteers are requested.

Corky Smith and Pete Duncan, members of the Doniphan County Historical Society, reported on the history of the Tennant-Baker House in Troy. The house is the oldest home in Troy. Smith said the home has survived Mother Nature, fire and modern conveniences.

The next meeting will be March 16. Cindy Halverson will present a program on Doniphan County resident Ernest Dittemore, the man who lived in a hole.

The meeting adjourned and refreshments were served by Penny Milroy and Nancy Prawl.