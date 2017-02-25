Devyn Marie Edelman

Devyn Marie Edelman

Brian and Monica Edelman are blessed to announce the birth of their daughter, Devyn Marie Edelman, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Sabetha Community Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21-3/4 inches long. She is welcomed by her parents and big sister, Addyson Jean.

Maternal grandparents are Edwin and Ramona Strahm of Sabetha. Maternal great-grandparents are Florence and the late Harlan Meyer of Sabetha, and Alphia and the late Mamie Strahm of Sabetha.

Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Linda Edelman of Sabetha. Paternal great-grandparents are the late Dan and Wilma Edelman of Bern, and the late Otto and Marian Sinn of Silverton, Ore.

The Sabetha Herald 3/1/2017