Morrill City Council

Submitted by Linda Hill

The Morrill City Council met in regular session on Monday, Feb. 6 with members Miles Ploeger, Robert Wahwasuck and Mary Meyer present. Also present were Mayor Roger Price and Superintendent Lee Wymer.

Minutes and vouchers were approved.

It was decided to advertise for sale of the old bucket truck by sealed bids to be opened March 4 at the council meeting by putting it in the Green Acres, Penny Press and The Sabetha Herald.

After reviewing the tire bids for the new bucket truck, the council decided to purchase tires from Harmon’s Tire.

Charles Gruber said the fire department would like to bid on another truck. After discussion, the council decided to allow Gruber to bid up to $20,000 to come out of the main account with the pancake fund putting in $5,000.