Prepare now for pumpkin, sunflower contests

Submitted by Robert Chitwood

During Old Time Autumn in Brownville,Neb., held on Oct. 14 and 15, the Brownville Historical Society will sponsor contests for the largest pumpkin and largest sunflower.

The weigh in will take place under the canopy in Boettner Park. Categories for the Pumpkin contest to include (1) Largest, (2) Best Carved. The Sunflower contest will have two categories: (1) Largest and (2) Prettiest.

Plan to participate by planting your seeds in your garden plots this spring. Details as to date of contest and registering for the contests will be available in the summer, online at www.BrownvilleHistoricalSociety.com.