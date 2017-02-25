Sabetha Christian Women

Submitted by Ineva Lee

The Sabetha Christian Women’s Club met for a delicious brunch at the Buzz Cafe on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14. The theme for the morning was “Love Is in the Air,” and the tables were decorated with valentine decorations. Our feature was Linda Polson from Vermillion singing two beautiful songs relating to love.

Carol John from Chanute was the speaker, and her message was about “The Gift of a Special Child.”

She told about some of the problems, as well as the joys, of raising her special needs daughter.

Our next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Buzz Cafe. The theme will be “Perfect Peace” and Melanie Golightly of Lenexa will be speaking on “Pursuing Perfection / Provided with Peace.”

Some of the Sabetha High School students will be presenting forensic skits for our feature.

All women are invited, and reservations must be in by Thursday, March 9. You may call Marcia Adams at 785-284-2299 for a reservation for the meeting and to make a nursery reservation.