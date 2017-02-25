‘Stay Strong, Stay Healthy’ is your ticket to better health

Our bodies are made for activity, but modern conveniences allow us to be increasingly inactive. Physical inactivity can place our health at risk for many chronic diseases.

Here’s good news! We have something fun planned to get you up and moving. The Kansas State Research and Extension Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program will be conducted in Ozawkie.

This eight-week program can help you get started on the road to better health. The Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program is built on simple, strength-building exercises that will improve balance, health and state of mind. No, it’s not difficult or complicated weightlifting. You’ll start at a level that’s right for you. No one is too inactive to participate. Building strength promotes quality of life and independence, especially for adults over 50. Instruction is provided by Kansas State Research and Extension faculty.

This class meets for one hour, from 10 to 11 a.m., on Tuesday and Thursdays, starting on Tuesday, April 4. Class size is limited and will be held at the Ozawkie Methodist Church.

To find out more about this class, an informational meeting will be held on Friday, March 10. Registration packets will be available at this meeting. Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Cindy Williams, Meadowlark District Extension Agent, at 785-863-2212.