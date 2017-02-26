Bluejays defeat Holton, 40-27

The last time the Sabetha Bluejay boys played the Holton Wildcats was a battle for the ages with Sabetha suffering the heartbreaking loss in overtime at Holton. It was the Jays’ turn to defend their home court Tuesday, Feb. 21, and they controlled the tempo of the contest, led at the end of each quarter, and took the victory, 40-27.

The game was well executed by both teams with very few turnovers or personal fouls, which were kept to a minimum through the first three quarters.

“We contained their best scorer and kept them off of the free throw line, where they tend to win many of their games,” said Head Coach Scott Burger.

Sabetha committed no personal fouls in the first quarter and only three in the first half.

Joseph Gruber had 4 points in the first, with Christian Meyer and Eric Renyer chipping in 2 points apiece in the opening quarter. Sabetha led 8-4 at the end of one.

“We played very well on defense and we executed on the offensive end as well,” Burger said.

The Jays did allow 10 points in the second quarter but marked 10 points of their own with balanced scoring. Eric Renyer had 4 points in the second frame with Keegan Cox, Brett Stallbaumer and Gruber kicking in 2 apiece to help give Sabetha an 18-14 advantage at the half.

The Wildcats chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter, but Meyer hit a pair of triples to help maintain his team’s lead. But Holton would pull within 2 points, 26-24, at the end of the third period.

Both teams’ man-to-man defenses cut off the lane in the final quarter and limited their opponents’ ability to score the easy bucket. The Jays managed just one field goal in the final eight minutes and that was a lay-in by Renyer about halfway through the quarter. But the Wildcats managed only a single bucket and squeezed out just one of two shots from the charity stripe in the period.

Sabetha would pull away from the Wildcats going to the free throw line 14 times in the fourth quarter and making good on 12 of those attempts. The Bluejays took the victory over Holton in this final pairing of the season by a score of 40-27.

2.21.2017 vs. Holton ISSUE Player TP 2PM-A 3PM-A FTM-A R A S TO PF Christian Meyer 11 1-1 2-3 3-4 2 1 0 2 1 Brett Stallbaumer 2 1-2 0-3 0-0 1 1 0 0 1 Keegan Cox 7 1-3 0-1 5-6 3 3 2 2 2 Jesse Burger 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 2 0 0 1 0 Noah Garber 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 Trae Snyder 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 Joe Gruber 8 2-7 0-0 4-4 7 1 1 0 2 Eric Renyer 10 5-8 0-0 0-0 10 1 2 0 1 Sabetha Totals 10-22 | 2-8 | 14-16 | 25 | 8 | 6 | 6 | 8 | 40 Opponent Totals 8-24 | 2-20 | 5-9 | 28 | 4 | 0 | 2 | 13 | 27