246-75 intersection is too dangerous

Dear Editor,

This letter I direct to the Sabetha City Commission. How many more accidents, fatal and otherwise, will it take before some corrective measures are taken at the 246, 75 Highway and Sabetha road corner? I do think the Sabetha Commission has the most influential power to get the state to doing something. Also because quite a few of the problems are caused by people coming and going to Sabetha.

I use that intersection quite a bit, going all four directions, and do feel uneasy with it and especially coming from the east since that is the least used direction for me. Several crazy things are noted at that spot, like passing on the right hand side going north and causing traffic turning east to meet you head on, speeding, pulling out in front of traffic on Highway 75, and not stopping at the stop signs.

Some corrections that are a must are a four-way red and amber flashing light over the middle of the intersection, a north-south left turn lane, and an enforced speed limit through the intersection on 75.

I would probably be one of the first to get caught speeding but so be it. Please use your influence to make for safer travel in this forementioned area. Hope you are listening.

Harlan Bailey

Rural Sabetha