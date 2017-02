Brown County Sheriff 2.27.17

ARRESTS

On Feb. 23, Doug Sibold, 60, of Fairview, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

On Feb. 23, Brown County, Horton City and Kickapoo Police arrested James McKenney, 51, of Sabetha in the city of Horton on a $50,000 probation violation warrant.

On Feb. 23, Brendon Bock, 22, of Lincoln, Neb., turned himself in to the Brown County Sheriff’s office on a $10,000 Brown County probation violation warrant.