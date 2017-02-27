Glenn Freeman Jr.

Glenn Freeman Jr., 89, of Table Rock, Neb., died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Lincoln.

He was born in Fairview on Feb. 23, 1928, to Glenn and Gladys (Shields) Freeman.

Glenn was a Air Craft Maintenance Tech in the Army Air Force. He attended Airplane Mechanic School at Keesler Field, Miss. He was PFC US Army Air Force from 1946 to 1949 at Keesler Field.

He drove truck in Fairview, worked at Lewis Implement in Humboldt, Neb., and also was a diesel mechanic in Sabetha. His last job was as head mechanic in Kansas City Kansas District No. 500. He retired from there in 1993.

Glenn married Delores Joan Rogers in Kansas City. To this union, three children were born — Dennis, Stanley and Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Gladys Freeman; brother, Robert (Bob) Freeman; infant sister, Phyllis Freeman; and sister, Shirley Crisler.

He is survived by his wife Delores of Table Rock, Neb.; sons, Dennis (Laura) Freeman of Grimes, Iowa; and Stan (Linda) Freeman of Kansas City; daughter, Sharon Kay Freeman of Kansas City; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Wherry Mortuary in Pawnee City, Neb., with Reverend Eric Biehl officiating. Visitation was held Tuesday. Interment will be in the Table Rock Cemetery in Table Rock, Neb. Memorials may go to the family’s choice. Condolences can be placed online at www.wherrymortuary.com.

The Sabetha Herald 3/1/2017