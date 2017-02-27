Jays edge out Panthers despite slow start

It was Senior Night Thursday, Feb. 23, for the Sabetha High School Bluejays as they took the court for the final regular season contest against 7-8 Royal Valley Panthers.

R.V. took the lead out of the gate, but a tough defensive stand by the Jays held the Panthers to single digit scoring in two quarters. Sabetha would take the victory in this one, 48-31.

R.V. went out on a 10-1 run through the first four minutes of the contest with the Jays struggling to find the handle early. But in the final four minutes of the first quarter, the senior-laden corps fought back with a 9-4 run to bring them within 4 points – 14-10 – at the end of one.

“We played well and did a good job of fighting back from a 10-1 hole,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “We switched defense to our match-up zone and we got them out of rhythm.”

Senior Keegan Cox exploded on offense in this game by pouring in 10 points in the first half and totaling 18 points for the night. Cox had 5 points in each of the first two quarters with a pair of triples and a matching pair of deuces.

Senior Eric Renyer had 7 points in the first half. The Panthers were held to just three points, and Sabetha led 25-17 at the intermission.

Royal Valley was held to just 1 point in the third quarter with the Jays dominating the boards and contesting every shot.

“In the second half, we got several points off of the fast break and our press,” Burger said. “We were patient on the offensive end and got some good touches down low.”

Cox added 4 points scoring in transition, Renyer added 5, and Noah Garber hit a triple, all to help put Sabetha up 37-18 after three quarters.

The Panthers did outscore their hosts in the final quarter, 13-11. But the damage was done, and the Bluejays would coast to the victory in their final regular season contest, 48-31. Cox finished with 18 points for the game, and Renyer tallied 14 points and eight rebounds.

“This was another good game for us, and we were very happy for our seniors,” Burger said.

With the win, the Bluejay boys finished 10-6 in the Big Seven for third place, and were 11-9 overall. Sabetha took the No. 5 seed in Sub-State and traveled to Horton on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to take on the 11-8 Chargers in opening round action.

These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.