Lady Jays tally exciting win against Royal Valley

Royal Valley’s Lady Panthers came to Sabetha last Thursday, Feb. 23, to take on the Sabetha High School Lady Jays for the final time during the 2017 campaign. The Panthers handed the Jays a loss in their first meeting, and it was Sabetha’s turn to defend their home court.

The game had fans on the edges of their seats through 32 minutes with 13 lead changes and seven ties in the contest. Sabetha would take the victory on Senior Night by a score of 40-34.

R.V. would lead at the end of the first quarter 14-11, but the Bluejays kept themselves in the game, making three of five shots from behind the arc. Lauren Huber had a pair of triples and was two of two from the free throw line, and Hillary Krebs had a triple of her own. Huber and Krebs accounted for all of their team’s offensive output in the first.

Sabetha’s defense would all but shut down the Panther offense in the second quarter holding them to just 2 points. Grace Kuenzi had 4 points, and Maggi Hughes buried a three in the frame to help lead their team in scoring in the period. The Lady Jays would take a modest 20-16 lead into the locker room at the half.

“We played well offensively and defensively, but more importantly we played so well for one another,” said Head Coach Alex McAfee.

Royal Valley’s man defense to open the second half kept the Bluejays from finding an uncontested shot in the lane. There were three lead changes and one tie in the third period. Hughes had her second triple of the night, but the Panthers would take a 25-23 lead into the final period.

The lead would change five times and would be tied four times in the first five minutes of the final quarter. There were six different Bluejay players to ink points in the frame, with Sabetha taking the lead for good at the 2:59 mark of the contest. The Lady Jays would hold onto the lead and take the win in a thriller, 40-34.

With the win, Sabetha finished the regular season 8-8 in the Big Seven and 10-10 overall.

“This is a big win for us as we head into Sub-State,” McAfee said. “We are playing our best basketball, and that is what it’s all about this time of year. It’s going to be a fun Sub-State.”

Sabetha drew the No. 5 seed in Sub-State and played the No. 4 seeded 11-9 Maur Hill-Mount Academy Lady Ravens on Monday, Feb. 27, in Atchison. These results were not available at The Herald’s press time.