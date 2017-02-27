Marissa Anne Ploeger

Marissa Anne Ploeger

Miles and Jessica Ploeger are excited to announce the birth of their daughter, Marissa Anne. Marissa was born at 12:32 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 21 inches long. She was welcomed home by her very excited big sister Alexis Marie.

Maternal grandparents are Dwaine and Teresa Baumgartner of Sabetha. Maternal great grandparents are Ethel and the late Denzel Baumgartner, and the late Harold and Frances Chandler, all of Sabetha.

Paternal grandparents are Roger and Elizabeth Ploeger of Morrill. Paternal great grandparents are the late Warren and Rosalie Ploeger of Morrill, and the late Silas and Helen Pacheco of Hampton, Va.

The Sabetha Herald 3/1/2017