Memories 3.1.2017

125 Years Ago

Friday, February 26, 1892

It will soon be too late to obtain one of Uncle Sam’s free farms. Oklahoma offers almost the last chance for the farmer invader to get a home cheaply. Land that is located in a pleasant climate, and that will profitably produce corn, cotton, wheat and fruit, is worth looking at and working for. Write to F. C. Seawright, P. & T. A., Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad, Atchison, KS, and request a free copy of handsome folder, just issued, giving full information relative to “Beautiful Oklahoma,” and containing the latest accurate map of that country.

I saw a traveling man raving mad on the Rock Island the other night because he couldn’t have a bottle of beer with his evening meal, while opposite him sat a fellow traveler, washing down his repast with a bottle of Milwaukee. The fast Rock Island train leaves Nebraska and enters Kansas about half an hour before supper is announced and the traveler who was acquainted with the blue laws of the bloody state, knowing that no liquor could be procured after the line was crossed, had been thoughtful enough to pay for his beer while they were on Nebraska soil, which was later enjoyed in the prohibition state.

We noticed down in Marion County, last week, near where the railroad runs, a mower and a self-binding reaper standing out in the field, apparently as they had been left at harvest time, and a man plowing in the field was carefully plowing around them. We mentally wagered ten thousand dollars with ourself, that the owner of that land has a heavy mortgage on it, was an Alliance man, and was firmly of the belief that the Government ought to issue a certain number of billions of dollars, and loan it to the farmers at 2 per cent interest. – Troy Chief

William Gill, who has been working on the new school house since last fall, finished his job here last week and returned to his home in Kansas City, KS, Friday. Mr. Gill is a very fine young man and made many friends during his stay here.

100 Years Ago

Thursday, March 1, 1917

George Ira Adams, known everyone for miles around Sabetha who has lived in this section for a dozen years or more, died Tuesday night at his home in Monrovia, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. He build a fine house there only a year or two ago. He had long been in failing health. He leaves a wife. He formerly ran the hardware store owned by Frank Turner. He was about sixty years of age.

Some of the farmer folks around Sabetha became alarmed at the methods of women and men book agents who were selling a medical book. There are different ways of selling you a book: The book agents were at the Lanning hotel for some time. They carefully avoided saying they were book agents, so people imagined all sorts of things because of their round-about methods. Some of the farmers became pretty indignant to say nothing of threatening. The agents are no longer here.

Pilfering in the high school has reached to point where the probability is some arrests are likely to be made. Books, personal articles, pocket books and money are included in the thefts from pupils.

Mrs. Warren Miles bought a saddle for $25 from Jim Powell in Falls City and he threw in the pony that wore the saddle. At any rate that is the way the new owner tells the story. She liked the saddle and took the horse to match, despite the fact that the pony is a little lame in one eye.

75 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 25, 1942

The food stamp plan for the distribution of surplus commodities as well as other food stuffs to welfare clients, will finally go into effect in Nemaha County on next Monday, March 2, after several delays in working out details of the plan.

The Sabetha Kiwanis Club Boys and Girls committee, headed by Roy Crawford has accepted the provision of uniforms for the Sabetha band as a major project this year. A letter will be sent soon to Sabetha personal and concerns who donated money for the construction of a band shell with NYA aid.

Company 3 of the Kansas State Guard was glad to have Capt. Keith Eno back at his post at drill Monday night after an absence because of illness. The guard lost one enlisted man recently and soon will lose an officer and another enlisted man.

50 Years Ago

Tuesday, February 28, 1967

The Highway Patrol reports that March 1, 1967, is the final day that automobiles can display a 1966 license tag without being ticketed, according to Trooper Ralph Pfannenstiel of Seneca. He reports that he will ticket cars seen without a 1967 plate beginning on Thursday.

Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Grewing returned home Saturday from Portland, Oregon where they have spent most of the winter. They left the 15th of December. They spent most of their time with their daughter Alice.

Sabethans will be given the opportunity to hear a musical treat this Saturday, March 4, when the Iowa State Singers will present a concert at the Sabetha City Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. The appearance of this talented group is being jointly sponsored by the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce and the local school system.

The Sabetha Bluejays, who have had more than their fair share of tough losses this season, rose up and smacked down the mighty giant Friday night to capture the championship trophy of the Highland District basketball tournament. The underdog Jays defeated heavily favored Wathena, 47-45, for the title. It was the first loss for the Wildcats following 18 consecutive victories.

25 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 26, 1992

Officials of the City of Sabetha learned Thursday, Feb. 20, that the construction permit for the $19 million Pony Creek Lake project has been issued. The lake is designed to have 171 surface acres. It will provide flood control, water for Sabetha and Morrill, and recreational facilities. Local funds will be raised through a one-half cent sales tax in Sabetha. The permit was one of the final steps that had to be approved before lake construction could begin.

According to Apostolic Christian Retirement Village correspondent Faye Bechtelheimer, the February issue of the Apostolic Christian Home Update includes information about a new retirement village to be built north of the village lake. Forty-one units will be built consisting of 36 two-bedroom units and five one-bedroom units. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer.

Mike Simmons, veterans’ service representative for the Kansas Commission on Veterans’ Affairs, will be at the Farmers State Bank drive-in facility in Sabetha at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, to assist with benefits available from the VA. Those interested in the services are encouraged to contact the Marysville office prior to the scheduled visit.

10 Years Ago

Wednesday, February 28, 2007

With a new Congress at work in Washington the debate on the 2007 Farm Bill is ready to kick into high gear. The agriculture committees will be working on several proposals to fit into a new farm bill in time to replace or extend the 2002 Farm Bill before it expires in September. There have already been calls for continuing the basic provisions of the current farm income safety net changing the safety net approach from price to revenue.

Kansas State University Opera Theater will present the Mozart classic “Cosi Fan Tutti” at 8 p.m. March 1-3 in McCain Auditorium. Tomas Lambotte of Morrill, sophomore in music, is a member of the chorus for the production.

Fifteen members and guests of the Brown County Genealogical Society gave a warm welcome on a very cold night Thursday, Feb. 15, to program speaker Michael J. Holper and his wife, proprietors of Old Woodman Antiques of Paxico. The premise of Holper’s program centered on the development of primitive home accessories from the mid 1700s to the mid 1800s and its lasting effects on both Americans and industry. Completing his presentation, Mr. Holper provided us with a number visuals, or antiques representing this historical period.