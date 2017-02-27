Nemaha County District Court 2.24.17

CRIMINAL CASES FINISHED (DISMISSAL INCLUDED)

Matthew Gifford of Seneca, probation violations determined, sentenced to 180 days in Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC), probation extended 18 months.

Zachariah Brown of Horton, probation violations determined, sentenced to 120 days KDOC, probation extended 18 months.

Courtney Seward of Elwood, probation violations determined, sentenced to four days in the Nemaha County Jail, probation extended 24 months.

Kerry Dahlke of Kansas City, Mo., 2014-CR-71, case dismissed

Josh Lockhart of Bern, charged with battery, sentenced to 90 days in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended for 12 months supervised probation, ordered to pay $363 fines, fees, and costs.

Keith Scott of Seneca, charged with battery, sentenced to three months in the Nemaha County Jail, suspended for 12 months supervised probation, ordered to pay $363 fines, fees, and costs.

LIMITED CASES FINISHED

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Shelley Doty of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $342.51 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. James Dishong Jr. and Joyce Tryon of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1296.65 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Melissa Liby of Lenexa, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $163.66 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Cynthia Strothkamp of Newton, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $365.50 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Joseph Griffith of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $2,013.54 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Wyatt Clear of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $6,121.77 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Enrique Lopez and Jessica Galacia of Topeka, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $221 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Ronald Ouellette Jr. of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $8,674 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Devin and Kristen Hartley of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $274.02 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Steven Morrison of Wetmore, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,040.81 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Christopher Huff and Sarah Northam of Abilene, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $280 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. William and Amber McGinnis of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $281 plus interest and costs.

Community HeathCare System vs. Christina Shockey of Corning, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $2,207.60 plus interest and costs.

Community HeathCare System vs. Jeffrey and Maggie Little of Centralia, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $204.19 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Deon Jurgensmeier of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,120.45 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Ashley Hoobler Hicks of Hiawatha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $503.70 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Melinda Salter of Sabetha and Travis Ralph of Centralia, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $781.79 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Juanita Carlson of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $300 plus interest and costs.

Sabetha Family Practice vs. Katrina Dobbs of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,302.78 plus interest and costs

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Mary Skalla of Kingman, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,315.88 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Christina Prue of Centralia and Kiel Prue of Wamego, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $645.52 plus interest and costs.

K & N Pizza vs. Amanda Perkins of Morrill, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $515.40 plus interest and costs.

Nemaha Valley Community Hospital vs. Paula Boyd of Seneca, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $777 plus interest and costs.

T & I Enterprises, LLC vs. John and Sonja Moser of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $9,029.75 plus interest and costs.

Synchrony Bank vs. James Johnson of Sabetha, judgment for the plaintiff in the amount of $1,216.21 plus interest and costs.

SMALL CLAIMS FINISHED

Amber and Keith Huffman vs. Kyle Dishong of Seneca, judgment against defendant in the amount of $512.50 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Keith A. Moore of Sabetha, judgment against defendant in the amount of $2,200.31 plus costs and interest.

Sabetha Community Hospital vs. Brian and Sherri Bredemeier of Sabetha, judgment against defendants in the amount of $580.80 plus costs and interest.

TRAFFIC

Jessica Winkler of Wetmore, speeding 66/55, $159 fines and fees.

Shaylyn Stallbaumer of Seneca, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Rebecca Hasenkamp of Soldier, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Alec Krogmann of Sabetha, speeding 72/55, $195 fines and fees.

Patricia Engelken of Seneca, expired driver’s license, $168 fines and fees.

Craig Goff of Wamego, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

David Eisenbise of Sabetha, speeding 64/55, $153 fines and fees.

Amy Harkness of Hiawatha, speeding 74/65, $153 fines and fees.

Lucus Ely of Rulo, Neb., failure to wear a seatbelt, $10 fines.

Carmen Martinez of Wamego, speeding 72/60, $165 fines and fees.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

Pawan Sapkota of Bell Flower, Calif., driving left of center, $233 fines, fees and costs.