Sabetha Police Department 2.24.17

ACCIDENTS

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Sabetha Police Department (SPD) took a report of a hit and run accident in the 1000 block of Dakota Street. A parked vehicle was stuck in the evening hours by an unknown vehicle that then fled the scene. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the SPD responded to a three-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Old Highway 75 and Oregon Street. Jeremiah Haug was operating a 2005 Dodge turning off onto Oregon Street when he was struck by a juvenile operating a 1993 Buick. A large piece of debris then caused damaged to another vehicle parked near the intersection. Two people were taken by ambulance to Sabetha Community Hospital. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Both vehicles are thought to be total losses.

On Monday, Feb. 20, the SPD responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of Virginia and Ninth Street. Kevin Montgomery was operating a 2008 Ford on Ninth Street when he collided with Violenta Lockhart, who was operating a 2003 Chevrolet. No injuries were reported at the scene, and both drivers were said to have been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

CASES

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the SPD took a report of theft in the 700 block of Oregon. A suspect was located, and the case remains under investigation.

On Monday, Feb. 13, the SPD arrested Beth Wabnum of Sabetha for driving while suspended.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the SPD took a report of harassment via internet. The report remains under investigation.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, the SPD responded to an altercation in the 200 block of North First Street. A report was taken, and charges may be pending.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the SPD arrested Rochelle Watson, 36, of Hiawatha for disorderly conduct. Officers responded to an altercation in the 1200 block of Oregon Street. After a short investigation, Watson was taken into custody and transported to the Nemaha County Jail, where she was booked in for the alleged offense.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the SPD, along with the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office and Nemaha County Court Services, was conducting an investigation involving James McKenney, 51, of Sabetha. McKenney fled on a motorcycle out of town and was later apprehended by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. McKenney was arrested for a probation violation and now faces possible charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and obstructing law enforcement. McKenney is currently being held in the Nemaha County Jail, and the alleged charges are pending.