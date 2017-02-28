Helen Cook

Helen M. Cook, 85, of Barnes, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Cambridge Place in Marysville.

She was born July 28, 1931, in Pamona to John I. and Olive “Ruth” (Smith) Duvall. She graduated from Pamona High School in 1948. She married Dean O. Cook on July 9, 1952, at Alexandria, Va. Together, they traveled the world as she and their family followed Dean’s military career. They returned to Barnes after his retirement.

Helen worked as a custodian for 25 years at the school in Barnes. She enjoyed many different crafts, especially sewing, and there were not many things she could not make or refinish. Being a military wife, she found family and friends very precious, always making room at the table for guests who just happened to drop by at meal time. Putting others first was a priority for her.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2010; parents; sons, James D. Cook and Douglas G. Cook; and sister, Thelma Griffin.

Survivors include a daughter, Gina (John) Murchison of Sabetha; grandchildren, Mike (Leah) Cook, Kelly (Jerry) Svanda and Emily Murchison; three great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Delvin) Gross; and sister, Mary Nordyke.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Christian Church in Barnes. The musician is Betty Guin and will include “Because He Lives” as a congregational hymn. Honorary bearers are Emily Murchison, William Svanda, Owen Svanda and Quinn Cook. A private inurnment at Maplewood Cemetery will follow at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Helen Cook Memorial to be designated later and may be sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box 61, Waterville, KS 66548. Services are being arranged by Terry-Christie Funeral Home in Waterville. Condolences may be left online at www.terrychristiefuneralhome.com.

The Sabetha Herald 3/1/2017