Senior Swan Song: Harrell caps career with 114 wins, State silver

26 Sabetha Fire Department Pancake Breakfast Sabetha Fire Department Pancake Breakfast Starts: 7:00 am Ends: - 1:00 pm Location: The Main Event, 16 Main Street, Sabetha, KS

More details...

Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Too Young to Die Narcotics Anonymous Starts: 7:30 pm Ends: - 8:30 pm Location: 100 North 1st Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

More details... • •

27 Brown County Commission Meeting Brown County Commission Meeting Starts: 8:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Brown County Courthouse, Hiawatha, KS

More details...

Coffeehouse at Morrill Coffeehouse at Morrill Starts: 8:30 am Ends: - 10:00 am Location: Morrill Community Building

Free coffee and goodies. Everyone is welcome. Description: More details...

Nemaha County Commission Meeting Nemaha County Commission Meeting Starts: 9:00 am Ends: - 12:00 pm Location: Nemaha County Courthouse, Seneca, KS

More details...

Coffee Hour Coffee Hour Starts: 9:30 am Ends: - 10:30 am Location: Sabetha Manor, 1441 Oregon St, Sabetha, KS 66534, United States

More details...

Sabetha City Commission Meeting Sabetha City Commission Meeting Starts: 6:00 pm Ends: - 7:00 pm Location: Sabetha City Hall, Main Street, Sabetha, KS, United States

More details... • • • • •