Bern youth is new member of American Angus Association

Sullivan Haverkamp of Bern is a new junior member of the American Angus Association.

Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.

The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.