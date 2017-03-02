Bluejays defeat Horton in first round of Sub-State

Senior Christian Meyer takes this jump shot during the first round of Sub-State action on Tuesday, February 28, versus Horton. Junior Kyle Grimm takes this jump shot during the first round of Sub-State action on Tuesday, February 28, versus Horton. Sophomore Jesse Burger drives towards the basket around this Horton defender during the first round of Sub-State action on Tuesday, February 28. Senior Eric Renyer shoots the ball over this Horton defender during the first round of Sub-State action on Tuesday, February 28. Senior Keegan Cox goes up for this shot during the first round of Sub-State action on Tuesday, February 28, versus Horton.

After being seeded No. 5, the Sabetha Bluejays boys hit the road Tuesday night, Feb. 28, to take on the 11-9 Horton Chargers in the opening round of Sub-State. These two teams were evenly matched with multiple weapons in their arsenals.

The Jays found themselves trailing the majority of the contest but found a way to win in the closing minutes, 39-37.

Eric Renyer gave the Bluejays their first lead of the night with bucket at just under six minutes to play in the first, and Kyle Grimm added two points to give their team a 4-3 lead. But the Chargers would go on an 11-0 run in the bottom four minutes of the period, and Sabetha found themselves trailing, 4-14.

“We started very slow and broke down on both ends of the court,” said Head Coach Scott Burger. “We committed several turnovers and got behind by 10.”

Horton was held to just 5 points in the second frame with the Jays’ man defense forcing some errors and altering shots. Keegan Cox had a layup and a pair of free throws to lead the Bluejay charge to fight their way back into the game.

Jesse Burger had 3 points, as did Renyer, and Noah Garber swished a triple.

“Noah (Garber) made a big three to turn the tide,” Coach Burger said.

The Jays outscored the Chargers, 13-5, in the quarter, but at the half Horton led 19-17.

The Chargers managed to maintain a lead through most of the third quarter with a few lead changes mixed in.

“We settled down on the offensive end, and our man defense was effective,” Coach Burger said.

Four different Bluejays posted points in the third quarter, and by the end of the frame Sabetha had whittled the lead down to one point and trailed, 26-27.

Renyer powered in 9 points in the fourth quarter, but even with that, Sabetha struggled to hold a lead.

“Things didn’t look good at the end with us down by four with under two minutes,” Coach Burger said. “But our 1-3-1 defense got us some steals, and we had several offensive rebounds to give us a lead.”

J. Burger drained a pair of well needed free throws with seven seconds remaining.

“We made some crucial free throws and held them off,” Coach Burger said.

The Chargers scored a late bucket, but it was not enough and Sabetha took the win, 39-37.

Semi-finals of the Sub-State will be held on Friday, March 3, when Sabetha took on the 18-3 Maur Hill Ravens at Sabetha High School.