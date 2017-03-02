Nemaha County Sheriff 3.2.2017

ARRESTS

Meghan Deters was released on Feb. 27 on $2,500 surety bond with a court date of 9:30 a.m. on March 7.

ACCIDENTS

At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Zachary R. Brown, 26, of Hiawatha was traveling northbound on X Road approximately 1/2 mile north of 44th Road when he lost control on loose gravel, left the roadway and rolled. He was driving a 1996 Mercury Cougar. Damage was listed at more than $1,000.

REPORTED CRIMES / INCIDENT RESPONSES

On Feb. 5, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office (NMSO) took two reports involving the theft of tax documents from mailboxes in Corning.

On Feb. 27, the NMSO took a report of theft at 6405 Madison in Corning. A vehicle rim and tire valued at $150 were taken.