Burger scholarships available

Submitted by the Nemaha County STEP Foundation

The Nemaha County STEP Foundation has announced the availability of the Harry C.M. Burger Nemaha Central Scholarship and Nemaha County Scholarship.

The Nemaha County Scholarship proceeds will be awarded to graduating seniors who plan to attend Kansas State University. This scholarship is renewable for four years.

For more information and applications, please see your local school counselor. The deadline for applications for the Burger II scholarships is April 6. Late applications will not be accepted.

The Nemaha Central Scholarship was established by the late Harry Burger to encourage youth to further their education. The scholarships are renewable yearly throughout the students’ career at Kansas State University.

For more information and applications, please contact Joyce Bruna, Nemaha Central High School counselor. The deadline for applications for the Burger I scholarships is April 15. Late applications will not be accepted.

The STEP Foundation will administer both the Burger I and Burger II scholarships.