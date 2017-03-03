Former Wetmore principal faces charges for failure to report abuse

A former Wetmore administrator is facing charges after he allegedly failed to report abuse and neglect.

Tim Weis served at Wetmore principal from July 1, 1993, to June 30, 2007. Following his tenure at Wetmore, he became principal at Prairie View High School near LaCygne, Kan.

According to reports, Linn County investigators say that administrators Weis and Chris Kleidosty knew about repeated sexual contact between at least two students and former Prairie View High School English teacher and girls’ basketball coach Keaton Krell, and failed to report it to authorities. Both men have been charged in Linn County with failure to report abuse and neglect. State law says school administrators are mandatory reporters.

In June 2016, prosecutors charged Krell with 20 counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student. The incidents Krell was accused of occurred between Jan. 5, 2014, and Jan. 10, 2016.

Weis was and still is principal at Prairie View High School, and Kleidosty was the district’s superintendent. Kleidosty later became superintendent at Tonganoxie. Both men have been placed on administrative leave by their respective districts.

Weis is set to make his first court appearance on March 15.