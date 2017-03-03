Free workshop to focus on starting a new business

A free workshop, “How to Start a New Business,” will be offered beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Glacial Hills Business Resource Center in Sabetha.

Presenter Russ Connor, certified Topeka SCORE mentor, brings a wealth of experience to the workshop. Connor has owned and operated several successful businesses, and also owned a national business consulting firm. Prior to his retirement, he was Information Technology Director for a Fortune 500 firm.

The workshop will be presented in lecture and open discussion format. Participants will have the opportunity to ask specific business startup questions.

Because space is limited, registration is suggested. To register, contact Gina Murchison, executive director of the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce, at 785-285-2139.

The event is sponsored by Topeka SCORE, Washburn University Small Business Development and the Sabetha Chamber of Commerce.