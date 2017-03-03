Guided Youth Turkey Hunt: Youth can apply for hunt

Submitted by Larry Weast

Youth ages 8 to 16 years can apply to participate in the Rick Nigus Memorial Guided Youth Turkey Hunt, set for Saturday, April 1. The hunt is sponsored by Brown County Chapter of Quail Forever No. 3143.

All hunt participants will be entered in a drawing for two major prizes after the hunt. First prize is a lifetime Kansas hunting license, worth more than $500. Second prize is a multi-year Kansas hunting license, worth more than $40. The multi-year license is good until the youth turns 21 years of age.

Participants must have some hunting and shooting experience and must be accompanied by their parent, guardian or sponsor. Participants ages 11 to 16 are encouraged to have Hunter Education certification, but it is not required.

Participants and their parent, guardian or sponsor must attend a hunter safety meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Klinefelter Barn in Hiawatha. The purpose of this meeting is to review safety procedures and relevant laws, assign participants to their respective guides, and plan the coming hunt.

Youth interested in participating in the hunt must complete an application and have a parent, guardian or sponsor to accompany them. The number of participants is limited, and participants will be chosen on the basis of their application. Applications must be received no later than March 24. Youth Hunt applications are available by contacting Larry Weast at 785-547-6186, 785-742-2258 or stonypoint@hughes.net.