Howard “Jerome” Rice

Howard “Jerome” Rice, 80, of Goff died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Troy, the son of Howard Glen and Ruth Irene (Soden) Rice.

Jerome graduated from Robinson High School in 1955 and attended Vo-Tech in Atchison for architectural drafting. In 1980, he placed first in the state in drafting and in the top six nationally. He was a self-employed carpenter and construction worker. He helped with installation of the marble floors in the Capitol Building following the 1966 tornado. He had worked with Chenny Construction out of Manhattan, helping with an addition to the Onaga Hospital, and served as foreman on the construction of the Horton High School gymnasium. He also had done work for the Kickapoo Government Housing.

He married Sandra Sue Zielsdorf on Dec. 19, 1969, in Holton. She survives of the home. He also is survived by his sons, Mike (Tamara) Rice of Dwight, Dennis Rice of Goff, and Dannial Rice of Dawson, Neb.; sister, Phyllis (Dion) Branch of Rayville, La.; seven grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Sorter and Sharon Rice; and brother, Roger Rice.

A celebration of Jerome’s life will be held at the Goff Community Building at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Jerome Rice Memorial Fund c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.

