Kansas Hunter Education class scheduled

Submitted by Larry Weast

A Kansas Hunter Education Class will be held Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, March 21, 23 and 25, in Hiawatha. The classes held on Tuesday and Thursday will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Fisher Center, 202 East Iowa, in Hiawatha. The class on Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Stony Point Farm, 2561 Horned Owl Road, in Hiawatha.

Lunch will be provided by the Brown County chapter of Quail Forever. This class will include several hands on activities, including shooting rifles, shotguns, archery, climbing a tree stand and other activities.

Persons wishing to become Hunter Education Certified must be 11 years old no later than March 25, 2017. All classes must be attended and a test must be passed in order to be certified.

There is no preregistration for the class. In order to be registered for the class, just come before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

Persons attending the class must bring writing materials with them. Notes are required.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Larry Weast at 785-547-6186 or email at stonypoint@hughes.net.